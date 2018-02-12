Prolific leaker Evan Blass has revealed images of the Asus ZenFone 5 Lite through his Twitter account.
Asus Zenfone 5 Lite – quad cam (2 x 20MP selfie + 2 x 16MP rear) FHD+ pic.twitter.com/819mlsLJm7
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 9, 2018
Blass’ tweet indicates that the ZenFone 5 Lite features a dual front and rear camera setup, two 20-megapixel selfie shooters, and two rear 16-megapixel camera sensors.
The image also displays a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, similar to the Asus ZenFone Max Plus and the Asus ZenFone 3. Blass also mentions the device will utilize an FHD+ display. This means the handset will feature a 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 18:9 aspect ratio.
…in (from left to right) Midnight Black, Moonlight White, and Rouge Red pic.twitter.com/yPVqnidM7g
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 10, 2018
The handsets will also come in ‘Rouge Red,’ ‘Moonlight White’ and ‘Midnight Black,’ according to Blass.
While Blass is typically a reliable source, Asus hasn’t confirmed anything yet. The company is rumoured to reveal the ZenFone 5 and ZenFone 5 Lite at Mobile World Congress at the end of February.
Source: Evan Blass
Image Credit: Evan Blass
