Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for its tenth episode of The Grand Tour titled ‘Oh, Canada.’ The episode will air on Prime Video on Friday, February 9th.
In the episode, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May will test three SUVs in mountainous landscapes of Western Canada. Clarkson will drive the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Hammond will use the Porsche Macan Turbo and May will be in the Range Rover Velar.
Clarkson will also test drive the Tesla Model X. For the show’s ‘Celebrity Face Off,’ pro golfer Rory McIlroy will take on Paris Hilton. In the episode, both celebrities drive vehicles, as well as share their experiences crashing their first car.
“I had a [BMW] one series as my first car…I’d just passed my test…It didn’t go so well,” said McIlroy in Amazon’s press release. “I nearly actually went through the front door of the golf club. Hit a big, high curb, bent the steering axel and I literally had to drive it like this to keep it straight for the 5 miles I went home!”
Paris Hilton added: “When I was a little girl, my grandfather had a Rolls Royce golf cart and a Bentley one, so my sister and I decided that we wanted to race them…[we] were going around the pond and of course we were going so fast that I smashed the Rolls into this huge rock. We just totalled! We were so scared we just ran away and then later, my grandad’s like ‘where’s my Rolls? I want to go golfing right now.”
The Grand Tour stars Clarkson, May and Hammond as they go around the world driving vehicles. New episodes air every Friday, although the show is nearing the end of the season two.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period. For those located in Quebec, there’s no trial offering, although the cost is $79 for a 13-month subscription.
