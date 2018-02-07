iTunes chief Eddy Cue promises details on Apple’s TV plans ‘in a little bit of time’

Apple’s iTunes chief Eddy Cue attended Variety‘s 2018 Pollstar Live event in Los Angeles, California, but he reportedly wanted to focus on Apple Music while present.
According to Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw, Eddy Cue largely avoided talking about Apple’s upcoming original programming plans. Instead, Cue simply said Apple may reveal “a lot more” about its plans in “a little bit of time.”
While Apple has reportedly invested $1 billion into a ‘war chest’ to create original TV programming, it’s still unclear what the company’s broader plans are in this area, outside of scripted series from the likes of Steven Spielberg, La La Land writer-director Damien Chazelle and Reese Witherspoon, among other talent.
In the discussion, Cue went over Apple’s commitment to reducing the amount of items consumers have to carry with them, such as Apple Pay removing the need for a physical wallet. He also discussed his time in the music industry and how that experience translated to Apple.
Cue also spoke about the HomePod, Apple’s smart speaker which will release in the U.S. on February 9th. According to Cue, the HomePod won’t allow users to manually adjust sound because the speaker can instead use its built-in A8 chip and AI algorithms to automatically adjust the bass, treble and other settings depending on the song.
It’s currently unclear when the HomePod will launch in Canada.
Via: MacRumors
Comments