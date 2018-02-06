News
Rogers increasing all internet packages above 20Mbps by $8

The cost of packages below 20Mbps to increase by $4

Feb 6, 2018

2:49 PM EST

Rogers’ home internet packages are set to increase in cost, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.

“On the customer’s first bill on or after March 12, 2018, all in-market legacy internet packages with download speeds of more than 20Mbps are increasing by $8 per month, while those with speeds of 20 Mbps or less are increasing by $4 per month,” reads the internal document.

Connect for Success customers and those who pay for their internet through their condo maintenance fees will be unaffected, though condo tenants who have chosen a higher tier of internet than is included in their fees will also be affected.

Those who have a guaranteed monthly promotional rate are also protected from the price increase, but only until their promotional period ends. Customers with offers or bundles that guarantee a certain reduction of the monthly rate will still receive their discount, but it will be reduced from the increased rate.

In the document Rogers justifies the monthly fee increase by stating that it directly relates to the company’s “ongoing investment” in its expanding network infrastructure. The company also says that Rogers internet usage has grown by “40 percent each year.”

Customers will receive a message notifying them of the change on their bill starting February 5th, 2018. Those who are signing up for new packages after or on February 5th will also be alerted that the change will be reflected on their first invoice after March 12, 2018.

In an official statement to MobileSyrup, Rogers said the following regarding the monthly internet plan price hikes:

“We regularly review our plans, and from time to time, we make changes. We’re continually investing to deliver great value and fast, reliable internet for our customers now and in the future as demand continues to grow.”

Update 06/01/18 3:06: The story has been updated with comment from Rogers.

Comments

  • fruvous

    The data harvest this year must have been bad. There isn’t enough of those datas to go around.

    • Liquid5n0w

      Yup, the obviously have a bottleneck in the Rogers Pipe Production Pipeline, so they need to pour more money into making pipes.

    • N00bicals

      I think there is a data famine this year. Too cold for data to survive this winter, they want to invest in data protection (aka jackets) to keep the other data alive.

  • Grumpel

    Switch to the re-sellers everyone, if you haven’t already.

    • Scott Guminy

      I’m considering CarryTel

    • Dan man

      If you do use carrytel. Here’s my referral code. CH24681 40 dollar off modem. I get 20 dollar off my bill for a month.

    • What does this accomplish, exactly? The reseller is still paying Rogers or Bell to use their network, so going with a reseller isn’t stripping your support of the big ISP’s.

    • Scott Guminy

      If you get the same quality of connection as Rogers, but pay 20% less, why wouldn’t you?

    • John Lofwire

      But its lowering the profit margin by a big numbers 😉

    • Dan man

      what does this accomplish? I save money every month.

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Their so-called explanations sound like horsecrap.

    “Ongoing investments” has nothing to do with your customers, that’s your cost of business to stay competitive and retain customers. Are customers’ packages getting upgraded to as a “direct result of said investments?” No.

    “Usage grown by 40%” is even more ridiculous. Your packages are all capacity tiered, and bandwidth already capped so you KNOW how much usage you are getting. And it’s not like you don’t already charge for overages to cover for that “growth”.

    Try again, Rogers.

  • darkman

    Well Robbers have to make up for the loss of all those cord cutters.

  • D.C.

    So their 150/15 advertised price is now $107.99, and start communication is selling it for $70.00.

    The $38 difference benefits me how?????

    • makeittalk

      Yup. I’m a happy Start.Ca customer.

    • Eric King

      Best ISP out there right now. The customer service is outstanding.

  • Pedro

    Cue Bell to announce their increase in 3…2…1. An oligopoly is a market form wherein a market or industry is dominated by a small number of large sellers. Oligopolies can result from various forms of collusion which reduce competition and lead to higher prices for consumers.

    • Chris

      Bell has been rigorously planting fibre infrastructure, and is still profiting massively.

      Lowest paid employees in its history, highest charged customers, lowest running costs, highest profits ever. Pure greed.

  • heynow00

    The letter does say 1800km of fibre being laid this year as one of the improvements which is nice to hear I guess

    To clarify the mumbo jumbo about some offers are protected others may not be: if you are on contract (cancellation fee for cancelling) your price doesn’t go up if you aren’t it does.

    • John Lofwire

      Glad i am in Quebec where there is no contract on home internet and TV service.
      Want to hike my price? a call to your direct competitor and bye bye.

  • Ranger

    $8 is a major jump in price increase dam.

  • Ranger

    Investments? my white behind they have. My internet during 6-9PM daily can hardly be used. No amount of complaints have fixed this issue

  • Jason

    customer bills =/= higher investments

  • somebody else

    Resellers are often better. LOL