Business
PREVIOUS|

U.S. Super Bowl ads lure millions of Canadians away from local broadcasts

Feb 6, 2018

3:14 PM EST

5 comments

Superbowl LII

Ask any non-football fan what the biggest draw of the Super Bowl is, and most will undoubtedly say “the ads.” It seems that many Canucks share this sentiment, as for the second year in a row, U.S. Super Bowl ads lured millions of Canadians away from local broadcasts of the annual sports event.

Bell Media reports an average audience of 4.45 million viewers split between CTV, CTV Two and TSN2. Though this is only a decrease of .02 million viewers from 2016, it represents a significant 40 percent viewership decay from 2016’s figure of 7.32 million viewers.

Notably, 2016 was the last year before regulations were changed to allow U.S. ads to air in Canada on American-owned networks. In 2017, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission banned the practice of replacing U.S. ads with Canadian ones during the Super Bowl, due to complaints from Canadians that they were missing out on America’s flashier offerings.

Nowadays, Canadians can simply view an American broadcast (such as on NBC) in order to see the ads, which Bell blames for the loss of nearly 3 million viewers on local channels.

Bell and the NFL have asked Canada’s Supreme Court to look at the decision, with the telecom claiming that the change cost them $11 million in ad revenue in 2017.

“The decision has had a significant negative impact on national and local Canadian advertising for the game, and reduced investment by advertisers adversely affects the broader Canadian broadcasting and creative community,” said Bell spokesman Scott Henderson in an email to the Financial Post.

“It can be difficult to compete when U.S. brands are allowed to advertise to Canadians for free. We continue to pursue every opportunity to manage these impacts and resolve an unfair decision.”

Even in the United States, viewership of the Super Bowl declined for the third straight year, even when factoring in online viewers.

Source: Financial Post

Related Articles

Resources

Feb 1, 2018

8:11 PM EST

Here’s everything you should know about watching Super Bowl LII in Canada

News

Feb 2, 2018

10:10 AM EST

Bell achieves Gigabit LTE-A speeds in recent deployment testing

News

Feb 4, 2018

10:12 PM EST

Bell is now offering free unlocking for second-hand devices

News

Feb 2, 2018

12:59 PM EST

Angry Birds’ Super Bowl event will end on Sunday

Comments

  • nayab9

    STFU Bell.

    Try offering reasonably priced packages to curb the bleeding from cord-cutters before lobbying.

  • And even if the court overturns the decision, people will still watch the broadcast on a U.S. source because it’s easy and more convenient than actually watching anything on Bell or Rogers (or any other television provider).

    $11 million in ad revenue is what, a week’s profit for Bell? C’mon. A meager amount like that doesn’t even cause a drop in the bucket.

  • Ricky Bobby

    This year’s Super Bowl viewership was also down in the USA. Worst since 2009

  • rgl168

    “Bell Media reports an average audience of 4.45 million viewers split between CTV, CTV Two and TSN2. Though this is only a decrease of .02 million viewers from 2016, it represents a significant 40 percent viewership decay from 2016’s figure of 7.32 million viewers.”

    The math doesn’t seem to add up. If there is a decrease of .02 million, then it should be 4.47 million viewers originally. Otherwise there must be a mistake elsewhere in the article.

  • That 11 mil Is better with us than lost at all. We should encourage companies to go after each other for money, then maybe they will come after us less.