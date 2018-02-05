B.C. is testing a smartphone app to help victims of cardiac arrest

British Columbia Emergency Health Services is launching a new cardiac arrest support smartphone app which looks to turn every phone-carrying citizen into a potential lifesaver.
Called ‘PulsePoint,’ the app works by automatically connecting the user to emergency services once activated, and also sends out an alert to other nearby users who have indicated that they have a knowledge of CPR. It also displays a map of nearby defibrillators while giving tips on how to use them.
The Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada says that just one in 10 people survive a cardiac arrest when it occurs outside of a hospital, and that victims can end up with brain damage or worse in just three minutes.
The app is currently being tested in Kingston and Toronto, as well as various U.S. cities. PulsePoint has thus far been a “resounding success,” reportedly increasing bystander CPR response to 60%.
You can visit PulsePoint’s official website to find out more info or download the app.
Via: iPhone in Canada
Comments