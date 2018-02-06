There’s no OnePlus X2 in development, says OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei

OnePlus is not working on a new OnePlus X smartphone, according to the company’s co-founder.
Rumours that the Chinese smartphone OEM planned to release a new X-series smartphone started to circulate on Monday when GizChina published an article, citing TechPP, that said the new OnePlus X would feature a Snapdragon 835 processor at the low price of about $235 USD.
In its original article, TechPP said a source close to OnePlus told them the company has excess Snapdragon 835 stock it didn’t want to go to waste as its rationale for releasing a low-cost 835 device.
Forgetting that the OnePlus 5T is the company’s best selling phone to date and each subsequent OnePlus smartphone has cost more than its predecessor, it’s hard to see any company selling what amounts to a high-end smartphone, even one with soon-to-be-outdated components, for less than $300 USD. What’s more, it’s been two years since OnePlus released the OnePlus X. If OnePlus planned to continue the X-series, we would have heard something about it already.
To their credit, both GSMArena and GizChina warned their readers against taking the rumour seriously.
However, that didn’t stop OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei from offering his own take on the rumour.
On Tuesday morning, he quote tweeted GSMArena, offering a simple “Nope” to the news.
Nope. 🤷♂️ https://t.co/hsFBhDFZ8J
— Carl Pei (@getpeid) February 6, 2018
Comments