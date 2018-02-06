Chinese hardware manufacturer Lenovo has issued a recall of its fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon laptops, due to a potential fire hazard issue.
“An unfastened screw can damage the battery causing overheating, posing a fire hazard,” reads an excerpt from the Government of Canada’s recalls and safety alerts site.
The company sold roughly 5,500 units of the fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Carbon in Canada. The company is recalling all such laptops manufacturer between December 2016 and October 2017.
Users can find the device’s manufacturing date at the bottom of the laptop.
Lenovo has already received three reports of overheating around the world, as of January 31st, 2018. The company hasn’t received reports of injury or property damage.
There have also been no reports of overheating in Canada or the U.S.
Source: Government of Canada
