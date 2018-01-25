Drake’s new single broke Apple Music’s and Spotify’s first day streaming record

Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter, NBA aficionado, Vaughn Road Academy alumnus and acting legend Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) has broken an Apple Music and Spotify streaming record.
Music fans helped ‘God’s Plan,’ the lead single from the musician’s latest EP Scary Hours, break Apple Music’s first-day streaming record by listening to the track 14 million times, according to Apple Music boss Zane Lowe.
Breaking Records again @Drake – God’s Plan has streamed over 14M times, breaking the worldwide Apple Music first day streaming record https://t.co/va8UqNGQWM
— Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) January 24, 2018
According to Billboard, the artist most well-known for his performance as Degrassi: The Next Generation’s Jimmy Brooks also broke Spotify’s U.S. record for most single-day streams. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, for her Reputation album single “Look What You Made Me Do.”
To celebrate his success, the artist also known as Champagne Papi posted a photo to his Instagram page comparing his streaming record to NBA legend LeBron James scoring 30,000 points during his basketball career.
