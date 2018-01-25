News
Drake’s new single broke Apple Music’s and Spotify’s first day streaming record

“God’s Plan” is the first single from Drake’s Scary Hours EP

Canadian multi-platinum singer-songwriter, NBA aficionado, Vaughn Road Academy alumnus and acting legend Drake (real name Aubrey Graham) has broken an Apple Music and Spotify streaming record.

Music fans helped ‘God’s Plan,’ the lead single from the musician’s latest EP Scary Hours, break Apple Music’s first-day streaming record by listening to the track 14 million times, according to Apple Music boss Zane Lowe.

According to Billboard, the artist most well-known for his performance as Degrassi: The Next Generation’s Jimmy Brooks also broke Spotify’s U.S. record for most single-day streams. The record was previously held by Taylor Swift, for her Reputation album single “Look What You Made Me Do.”

To celebrate his success, the artist also known as Champagne Papi posted a photo to his Instagram page comparing his streaming record to NBA legend LeBron James scoring 30,000 points during his basketball career.

Congrats King. Samesies.

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Source: Twitter, Billboard

