Rogers CEO says board has ‘zero concern’ about Freedom Mobile

Jan 25, 2018

10:53 AM EST

19 comments

Rogers released its fourth quarter earnings for 2017 today, showing a strong fourth quarter performance due in part to the success of its $60/10GB promotional plan.

Rogers set of a promotional pricing battle in December 2017 with its competitors after launching a plan with 10GB of data for $60 in Western Canada and eventually bringing it to Ontario, its largest provincial market.

In its fourth quarter earnings call, Rogers CEO and president Joe Natale stated the company decided to launch the promotion when it did to “pull forward” the usual promotional volume during that time of year.

“The debate we had was, we can pull it forward or wait for someone else to pull it forward,” he said.

When directly questioned on whether it was in response to Freedom Mobile’s Big Gig plans, launched in October, and thus a sign of fear on the company’s part, Natale responded that the promotion had “nothing to do with any of our competitors.”

He added that Rogers has been competing with Freedom for 10 years and has seen “these types of rate plans” in the market before.

“There is zero concern from the board, from management whatsoever,” Natale stated.

While the promotions did prompt growth in the fourth quarter, there was also a downside related to systems failure.

On its call, Rogers noted that during the peak promotional period it experienced technical issues with its price plan change system, increasing the rate at which subscribers left the company during the quarter (known as the churn rate).

The churn rate for the fourth quarter stood at 1.48 percent, up from 1.35 percent during the same period last year.

“We believe the impact for that five-day period was about 35,000 deactivations,” said Natale, stating Rogers believes it added 15 basis points to the churn rate, which would have been 1.33 percent without the issue.

In response to what Rogers learned from the promotion, Natale said it confirmed what they knew about Canadian data appetites. He also promised investors that the momentum would carry forward.

During the call, Natale did not address recent CBC reports that Rogers has a high pressure sales environment. MobileSyrup did, however, obtain a memo to all employees from Natale in which he states: “There is no room in our organization for unethical or unfair practices – this applies to everyone at all levels.”

For the three-month period ended December 31st, 2017, total revenue increased by 3 percent year-over-year to $3.632 billion CAD, of which its wireless business contributed $2.189 billion.

In total, the company ended fiscal 2017 with 10,442,000 wireless subscribers.

Comments

  • Captain H. Morgan

    I couldn’t wait for the day when Rogers Board will sh*t on their pants because Freedom Mobile is killing their business.

    • It’s Me

      As much as the want to deny it, they shít the bed when Wind, Public and Mobi first launched. They had no idea what would happen with actual competition and retentions went crazy with the deals back then. Then once they realized the government wasn’t going to really go far enough to make a difference, they basically killed retentions and went back to collusion “cooperation” to inflate prices.

      But if they didn’t see Freedom as something of a threat, they wouldn’t have pulled out the 10GB promo, period.

  • Eluder

    Funny, they said the same thing when Bellus were building our their GSM networks; they weren’t afraid of them and now Bellus is nipping at Rogers’ heals and has been for years. Hopefully Shaw keeps investing in Freedom to bring some sort of meaningful competition in Canada finally.

    • I think it’s more they weren’t afraid because it was a logical evolution for Bell/Telus.
      Even if they did continue with the CDMA path down to LTE like Verizon, they would not have ultimately suffered much, especially since the first iPhone they got was the 4, and it was also the first iPhone to have CDMA.

    • Eluder

      But their actions and lack of foresight was because they didn’t fear the pending change in the competitive landscape. They’re doing the same thing here by not considering Freedom as a competitor, when they are down another path of evolution here.

  • JD

    Let the gouging continue!

  • Techguru86

    Boards are always out of touch with reality,talk to front line Rogers employees and they would probably beg to differ, Freedom now has the spending to get larger with Apple, 700 to roll out shortly and they want to compete.

    • Yeah, but don’t have the reliability or performance to attract those with the big $$$

    • Techguru86

      performance is fine, I still get 60 mbps in my city which is more than fast enough for anyone, my uncle had to leave Virgin and go to Rogers because Bell couldn’t get service in many buildings but Rogers did, every provider has those issues, that’s why everyone offer wi-fi calling.

    • There are differences in coverage, of course, but there are also objective technical differences that have cause Wind/Freedom issues for years. The fact that their higher frequencies have poor building penetration means that even if they’re collocating on every single Robelus tower, you will get worse signal.

      It’s only now with their LTE rollout that they can run on those same low frequencies which offer the building penetration the big 3 have had for years.

    • It’s Me

      More customers, means more revenue, means more investment in the network. That’s how things work.

    • But at some point people will make the sacrifice as data usage is always going up.I’m at that point right now. I’m going to do a PAYG month on freedom and see if it’s ‘good enough’ for my wife. We both expect it to not be as good, but the question will be whether the difference in reliability or performance is enough to warrant paying over $150 extra to Fido.

    • Omis

      Of the big 3, Rogers seems like the least reliable and has the most issues. I think they have more to worry about over Freedom than Bell or Telus.

  • rPacific

    I call BS to Rogers saying they were not responding to Freedom’s Big Gig sale. In BC I saw line ups out the door at Freedom shops, while the big 3 had little traffic until they to joined the 10GB club deals. In the West this was a direct response to Freedom, then it just moved nationally.

  • Detroit Lions fan

    He should be Worried I’ve been with Freedom Since they where wind mobile better choice of plans better customer service just better overall

  • KiwiBri

    and.. remember, RIM were “never concerned whatsoever”..

  • Croc Ography

    Too funny, this denial, is it part of the 5 stages for Rogers?

  • The Vinyl Dude

    This may well not be the first time they’ve seen rate plans like this, but it is the first time they’ve seen rate plans like this tied in with an iPhone launch. 10GB data plus an iPhone 8 for $65 and they’re saying they’re not the slightest bit concerned?? Um, sure.

  • Ian

    In public Rogers’ board can say they’re not concerned but in private discussions I’m certain all competitors’ price are a constant concern. Otherwise they wouldn’t be doing their job.