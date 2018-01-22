News
Quebec teenager issues cease-and-desist letter to school board over smartphone seizures

Vincent Duguay believes his school’s smartphone seizure policy is unconstitutional

Jan 22, 2018

12:19 PM EST

9 comments

iPhone X front display

A 15-year-old Quebec student issued his school board with a cease-and-desist letter, arguing that his school’s smartphone seizure policy is unconstitutional.

Charles-Grave Secondary School student Vincet Duguay’s letter reportedly argues that his school’s policy to confiscate student devices for 24 hours is unconstitutional.

According to the Canadian Press, Duguay hand-delivered the letter on January 17th, 2018. His school board said on January 19th that it had received the letter.

Duguay doesn’t have plans to undertake any legal action at this time, but the Canadian Press reported that Duguay and his father Benoit would like to see the situation corrected.

Duguay’s father also told Radio-Canada that his son’s own device has never been seized. Instead, both Duguays simply believe that the school’s policy is unreasonable.

“There shouldn’t be a prejudice against the kids if they’re caught,” said the elder Duguay, in an interview with the Canadian Press.

Claudi Fortin, a spokesperson for the Rives-du-Saguenay school board where Duguay attends class told the Canadian Press that this is the first time the board has received a filed complaint about cell phones.

Fortin also explained that it’s up to individual schools to enact and enforce cellphone policy.

Source: The Canadian Press Via: CBC News

Comments

  • alexb88

    Confiscating a phone for 24h is a bit ridiculous. I can understand for the remainder of the school day, but overnight? What if there was an emergency later that day after school and the student didn’t have their phone to call for help?

    • It’s Me

      Then they’d learn to deal with life the same way teenagers have for thousands of years before cell phones…the horror.

    • Graham Fluet

      A lot of people died back then tho.

    • It’s Me

      Most didn’t.

      And we don’t send them in bubble wrap and wearing helmets. Probably save even more lives.

    • FlamesFan89

      How about in the 90’s, were teenagers dying due to lack of cell phones in the 90’s? I know I didn’t. Can’t think of anyone who did.

  • Kitty Burgers

    Oh brother … another eye-roller.

  • Al Robidoux

    It’s in the constitution that students are allowed to have cell phones in class? Wow! Who’d a thought that the creators of that document could predict the future!

    Cell phones are a luxury item! A privilege, not a right! If your phone is not set to silent and rings and disrupts the whole class then it should be taken away. That’s why there is that function on ALL cellular devices.

    Kids these days need to stop feeling so damned entitled to everything in this world.

    • It’s Me

      The really sad part of the story is that the father is encouraging and enabling such entitlement. Dad of the year right there.

  • Anonymous Agent

    Oh the days when i was in high school we didn’t even have cellphones back then. Oh the horror. Man these are kids they don’t need smartphones what sort of business dealings or important things do they need to do during the day that require them to have a cellphone. When I was in high school and we needed to call our parents we would simply go to the office and ask to use the phone. And when at home simply just used my parents home phone to call my friends. Parents shouldn’t even be giving their little kids smartphones to begin with their bloody little kids and don’t need a smartphone yet. Oh the horror these kids feel so entitled these days. Think back a few years and other kids back then didn’t even have cellphones back then and we survived. It’s called using a home phone or schools office phone or a pay phone.