Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley are coming to CraveTV

Jan 22, 2018

9:39 AM EST

4 comments

Game of Thrones

Bell Media has announced that it will begin streaming the first three seasons of hit show Game of Thrones, starting February 16th.

Season four and five will follow shortly after. CraveTV will add season six and seven sometime in 2018 — in time for viewers to be caught up for season eight commencing 2019.

Seasons one to three of startup satire Silicon Valley is also joining the platform sometime in March.

Others HBO content to be hitting CraveTV this 2018, are the following:

    • Girls begins streaming Friday, February 9th.
    • The Young Pope joins CraveTV on Friday, February 23rd.
    • The Leftovers streams as of April.
    • Ballers, season one and two, joins CraveTV in May.
    • Insecure season one also begins streaming in May.
    • Vice Principals hits CraveTV sometime in the fall.

In the meantime, CraveTV already hosts shows like Counterpart, Star Trek: Discovery, The Handmaid’s Tale and Twin Peaks. 

Comments

  • It’s Me

    That’s a huge win for Crave, though one that was expected given their exclusive relationship with HBO already. Along with letterKenny and some others, Bell is building up a real Netflx Canada competitor. And I am saying that as someone with nothing but disdain towards Bell.

  • Lucas Kitchen

    Still waiting for Veep

  • southerndinner

    Still not worth paying for Crave. Give us a service similar to HBO on Demand where we can see episodes as they air like in the US, Bell, and I might consider giving you evil people some money.

    • Ryan Stanfield

      Or something like Hulu in Canada.