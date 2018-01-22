Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley are coming to CraveTV

Bell Media has announced that it will begin streaming the first three seasons of hit show Game of Thrones, starting February 16th.
Season four and five will follow shortly after. CraveTV will add season six and seven sometime in 2018 — in time for viewers to be caught up for season eight commencing 2019.
Seasons one to three of startup satire Silicon Valley is also joining the platform sometime in March.
Others HBO content to be hitting CraveTV this 2018, are the following:
- Girls begins streaming Friday, February 9th.
- The Young Pope joins CraveTV on Friday, February 23rd.
- The Leftovers streams as of April.
- Ballers, season one and two, joins CraveTV in May.
- Insecure season one also begins streaming in May.
- Vice Principals hits CraveTV sometime in the fall.
In the meantime, CraveTV already hosts shows like Counterpart, Star Trek: Discovery, The Handmaid’s Tale and Twin Peaks.
Comments