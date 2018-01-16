News
Google announces 20 best indie games on Android in Play Store contest

Jan 16, 2018

8:13 PM EST

1 comments

Google Play Store icon on phone

Google has revealed the 20 games that have made it to the final round of its Android Play Store Indie Games Contest.

Below is a list of the 20 finalists, as well as links to download each game:

The winner will be chosen on February 13th by a judging committee that includes experts from Google and the mobile gaming industry. Each of the finalists have won paid trips to London for the contest, as well as a Google Pixel 2 phone and a month-long dedicated slot in the Indie Games Contest collection on the Play Store.

The developer of the winning game will also receive:

  • Entry and travel to the Game Developers Conference in March and Google I/O 2018 in May
  • Vouchers worth up to €150,000 (approximately $228,000 CAD) for digital marketing and social media campaigns
  • A free Google Home Mini

Which of these games would you like to see take home the top prize? Let us know in the comments.

Source: Google

Comments

  • EcE

    A free google home mini sounds like a joke after they were on sale for $30