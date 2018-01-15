Canadians can now sign up for the next PlayStaton 4 system beta software update

Sony has revealed that Canadians can now sign up to test the PlayStation 4’s next major software update. The PS4 beta program has been around for a few months now, but this is the first time it’s making its way to Canada.
Previous beta testers that checked out version 5.00 were able to test out features like Family on PSN, friend list management, message improvements, and other features.
Once you’ve joined the program, you’ll receive an email giving you specific instructions for downloading the beta version of the system’s next software update. It’s also worth noting that Sony says it’s possible to roll back to the previous system software update at any time.
After joining this beta, your account will also be eligible to join upcoming beta tests automatically without needing to registering again — this also gives you access to an exclusive PSN avatar. It’s unclear exactly what features will be included in this beta operating system, but Sony says the company plans to reveal specifics in the near future.
Microsoft’s Insider program, which allows players to test our beta versions of the Xbox One operating system, has been available to Canadian users for a number of years now.
If you’re interested in registering for the the beta, follow this link.
Source: Sony
