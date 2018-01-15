Public Mobile is increasing the price of Legacy/Pioneer plans

Public Mobile is now increasing the price of its services for all Legacy/Pioneer customers with access to the company’s call centre. The change will take place on February 15th, 2018.
The easiest way to know if you’re a Legacy/Pioneer customer is if you are currently on one of the following rate plans:
- $22 Province-Wide Talk
$28 Canada-Wide Talk + Text
$43 Canada-Wide Talk + Text + 1GB Data
$48 Canadian & U.S. Talk + Text + 1GB Data
$63 Canadian & U.S. Talk + Text + 2GB Data
Public Mobile is offering a saving grace, however, to any customers who would like to keep paying the same amount as they to today. From now until February 9th, 2018, those customers have the opportunity to switch to Koodo.
With the switch to Koodo, Legacy/Pioneer customers will have access to all of Koodo’s in-store perks, device offers and more, without the need to switch their rates.
After February 15th, the Public Mobile rates for Legacy/Pioneer customers will be as follows:
- $25 Province-Wide Talk
$33 Canada-Wide Talk + Text
$45 Canada-Wide Talk + Text + 1GB Data
$50 Canadian & U.S. Talk + Text + 1GB Data
$65 Canadian & U.S. Talk + Text + 2GB Data
All that’s required to make the switch to Koodo is to go to a nearby store with your device, two pieces of valid ID including one piece of photo ID for verification, and a Public Mobile account number. Once at the Koodo store, show the representative the promotional text message — which contains a promo code — and they can start the switch immediately.
Customers with an account balance will have up to $300 of the balance transferred to their Koodo account. The transfer is not immediate, however, and will take up to four month. Add-Ons will not be transferred. Furthermore, the switch cannot be done online.
For those curious about Koodo’s network service; Koodo and Public Mobile are both on Telus’ network and there shouldn’t be any difference there.
Note, however, that switching to Koodo will be switching from a prepaid to a postpaid service, meaning additional services used will show up on a monthly bill. Further, plans are similar but not the same, which means that customers will still be paying $28 (for example) but may not get exactly the same features as offered with Public Mobile’s $28 plan.
Public Mobile wants to become more of an online-only carrier and is increasing the cost due to the costs of maintaining a call centre.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Koodo for more details on the plans it’s offering to Public Mobile Legacy/Pioneer rate plan customers.
Source: Public Mobile
