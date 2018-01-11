Bell Helicopter shows off its first electric flying taxi at CES 2018

Air taxis — also known as flying taxis — are the way of the future and Bell Helicopter would like to remind us of that.
The Texan company showed off what it’s been working on at this year’s Consumer Electronic Show (CES). Bell Helicopter didn’t bring its entire aircraft to CES, but it did bring the cabin. The egg-shaped pod will be hoisted by rotors when it flies through the city.
The cabin contains four seats, luggage space in the back and large windows to take-in the view. At CES, those looking to try out the Bell Helicopter were able put on VR goggles to imagine exactly what it would be like to fly inside of the helicopter within the city.
“The future of urban air taxi is closer than many people realize. We believe in the positive impact our design will have on addressing transportation concerns in cities worldwide,” said Mitch Snyder, CEO of Bell Helicopter, during CES. “While we are laser-focused on the passenger experience and eager to share with the public, Bell continues to develop our air-taxi design to provide safe, reliable transportation services to the world.”
Working with Uber, Bell Helicopter wants to fly the pods at speeds of 150 miles per hour, which would provide much more efficient transportation than normal road traffic.
Source: The Verge
Comments