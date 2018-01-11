PeopleTV to debut nightly talk show exclusively on Twitter

Time Inc’s PeopleTV has announced a new nightly talk show that will stream exclusively on Twitter.
Premiering on Monday, April 16th at 8pm ET, the half-hour series will “deliver the most trending topics, newsiest stories and funniest reactions around the not-to-miss entertainment and celebrity moments of the day,” according to the press release.
The new show will also pull in questions and poll answers submitted to Twitter to encourage community interaction.
The Chatter is part of People’s larger Twitter-exclusive programming that began on November 20th and includes shows like ‘PeopleNOW’ and ‘The Jess Hagle Interview.’
“Our past collaborations with Twitter have been very successful and we’re excited to expand with The Chatter, PeopleTV’s first live prime-time series,” said Rich Battista, CEO of Time Inc in a press release.
“This exclusive series was created specifically for Twitter’s highly-engaged audience to interact in real time about the day’s most topical pop culture moments. We take great pride in creating an interactive series that draws on People’s esteemed editorial talent and trusted reporting.”
Source: Business Wire
