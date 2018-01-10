10 new Chromebooks gain access to Android apps

While the rollout of the Play Store to older Chromebooks has been slow — tediously so in some instances — there’s good news on that front.
This week, Google updated its list of current Chromebook devices that support the Play Store — and by extension Android apps. The updated list, first spotted by Android Police, includes 10 new Chromebook devices. Notable new additions include the 2015 Toshiba Chromebook 2 and two models from Acer. As in the past, support for the Play Store on some devices is limited to Chrome OS’s beta channel.
See the full list below:
- Acer Chromebook 11 (C740): Stable channel
- Acer Chromebook 15 (CB5-571/C910): Beta channel
- CTL J5 Convertible Chromebook: Beta channel
- Dell Chromebook 13 (7310): Stable channel
- eduGear CMT Chromebook: Beta channel
- Haier Chromebook 11 C: Beta channel
- PCMerge Chromebook PCM-116T-432B: Beta channel
- Prowise Chromebook Proline: Beta channel
- Toshiba Chromebook 2 (2015): Beta channel
- Viglen Chromebook 360: Beta channel
Some of the above devices require that users perform “a one-time file-system migration in order to support Android.” Details on how to do that can be found on the company’s support website.
Any Chromebooks that manufacturers release in the future will come with the Google Play Store pre-installed.
Source: Chromium Via: Android Police
