Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ spotted passing through FCC

Samsung’s forthcoming 2018 flagship devices have passed through the FCC, America’s communications regulator, taking one step closer to the market.
The filing, spotted by Galaxy Club, contains the official international model numbers for the two devices — SM-G960F for the S9 and SM-G965F for the S9+ — but reveals nothing else. There are no specs or even a standard design outline, which may be because the design was incomplete when the documents were submitted to the FCC in mid-November.
According to a recent Bloomberg report, the S9 and S9+ may debut in February and begin shipping as early as March, which might mean a reveal at Mobile World Congress.
Since Samsung is Qualcomm’s foundry partner for the Snapdragon 845, it’s expected the S9 and S9+ will be the first devices to carry the premium chipset, which was recently revealed in Hawaii.
