The Android P guessing game has already begun

Dec 28, 2017

12:48 PM EST

11 comments

Android Mascot

The release of Android P is months away, and yet people are already trying to guess what the P stands for.

YouTuber Marques Brownlee predicts that the next iteration of Android will be called Android Peppermint and has even gone as far to paint his little Android in red and white.

Meanwhile Google executive Hiroshi Lockheimer teased Android Peppermint Pocky in a tweet responding to Brownlee. Lockheimer has teased information about Android before, but it’s unclear whether this is an actual clue or just an off-hand joke.

Each Android installment goes by the name of a tasty treat, and last year’s Android Oreo was pretty easy to guess, considering the lack of treats that start with O. Android P, however, won’t be as simple.

We’ve already seen some tricky Android names such as Android Nougat, which many assumed would be Android Nutella, and Android Kit Kat, which many assumed would be Android Key Lime Pie  — meaning our first guesses are likely not going to be correct.

With P comes the potential for Android Pumpkin Pie – well Pumpkin anything – Android Pie, Android Pastry Puff, Android Pecan Pie, Android Parfait, Android Popsicle, and many others.

What do you think Android P will be? Let us know in the comments.

Comments

  • Zaptor99

    They make pumpkin spice anything during thanksgiving, why not pumpkin spice android.

    • Jimmy C

      The timing almost works… but not really. The last couple releases have been at the end of August (though I believe M was October, so you never know…)

  • Steve Wight

    Android Pee Tape? 😉

  • rgl168

    Peanut butter cup?

  • Stuntman06

    I’ll go with popcorn.

  • Jon Duke

    People will always prefer a dessert to an apple…

  • Stephane

    I mentioned Praline 6 months ago and I stick by it!

  • Michael Ireton

    Popsicle? (Praline and Parfait both LOOK great in print, but people aren’t sure how to pronounce them.)

  • Albin

    Since 5/L they seem to have lined up the version letters with the numbers, for easy reference after the goofiness of F, G, J, K. I’m mainly indifferent to the wordplay – hopefully the new version will be better than Peanuts.

  • Ipse

    “Android Poop”? Why not, it won’t come to my year old phone anyway.

  • stephen

    With Kit Kat and Oreo, I believe Google is going for brand names. My pick is Pez.