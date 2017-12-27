News
App developer uses iPhone X camera to camouflage his face

Dec 27, 2017

App that hides faces developed by Kazuya Noshiro

Japanese app developer Kazuya Noshiro, CEO of game development company ViRD, is working on an interesting new app utilizing the iPhone X’s TrueDepth Camera.

Noshiro, who also goes by @noshipu on Twitter, gave a ten second preview of how the app works.

The teased footage shows someone’s face completely camouflaged into his surroundings, which created a creepy invisible look that also sort of resembles a person wearing a skincare face mask. The app uses a fixed camera position shooting a background to make the illusion.

Noshiro has announced he is working with Japanese game development platform Unity to create this not-yet-revealed app.

Source: @noshipu Via: Design Taxi

