Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Boxing Day’ tech deals

Best Buy Canada has pushed ahead with its Boxing Day deals ahead of the official date. We have listed a number of deals below for you to consider:
- iPhone 7 32GB for $0 with a free $50 gift card
- iPhone SE 32GB for $0 with a free $50 gift card
- Google Pixel 2 for $0 with a free $50 gift card [Sunday only]
- iRobot Roomba 695 WiFi Connected Vacuuming Robot – $399.99 (Reg. $549.99)
- iRobot Roomba 980 WiFi Connected Vacuuming Robot – $949.99 (Reg. $1077.99)
- Garmin DriveSmart 5″ GPS – $179.99 (Reg. $299.99)
- Thinkware F800 1080p Dashcam with Super Night Vision and WiFi – $299.99 (Reg. $449.99)
- ASUS VivoBook Slim 15.6″ Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive and Windows 10 – $599.99 (Reg. $799.99)
- Dell Inspiron 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor, 8GB RAM, 2TB
- Kobo Aura 6″ Digital eBook Reader with Touchscreen – $109.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Forza Motorsport 7 (Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Madden NFL 18 (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Need For Speed: Payback (PS4, Xbox One) – $49.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- Overwatch Game of the Year Edition (PS4, Xbox One) – $39.99 (Reg. $79.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Call of Duty: WWII Bundle – $499.99 (Reg. $579.99)
- Xbox One S 1TB Limited Minecraft Edition Bundle with Creeper Controller – $349.99 (Reg. $499.99)
- Bose Acoustimass 6 Series V 5.1 Channel Home Theatre Speaker System – $499.99 (Reg. $769.99)
- Bose SoundLink Micro Rugged Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker – $129.99 (Reg. $139.99)
- Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones – $79.99 (Reg. $129.99)
- Jabra Elite Sport In-Ear Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds – $229.99 (Reg. $329.99)
- Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Headphones – $129.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung Flat 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer – $149.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Samsung Radiant 360 Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – $149.99 (Reg. $179.99)
- Sony In-Ear Noise Cancelling Truly Wireless Earbuds – $229.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Sony On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $69.99 (Reg. $119.99)
- Ultimate Ears Boom 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker, 2017 Holiday Edition – $119.99 (Reg. $229.99)
- Seagate 128GB 80MB/s MicroSDXC Memory Card – $59.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Seagate 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive – $49.99 (Reg. $109.99)
- Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB USB 3.0 External Desktop Hard Drive – $199.99 (Reg. $279.99)
- Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Tracker, 4 Pack – $69.99 (Reg. $89.99)
- WD My Passport 3TB USB 3.0 Portable External Hard Drive – $119.99 (Reg. $149.99)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV – $699.99 (Reg. $899.99)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD LED HDR Android Smart TV – $999.99 (Reg. $1299.99)
- DJI Spark Quadcopter Drone with Camera Ready-to-Fly Bundle – $779.99 (Reg. $979.99)
- Parrot Bebop 2 Quadcopter Drone with Camera, FPV & Controller – $599.99 (Reg. $699.99)
- Sphero Star Wars BB-8 App-Enabled Droid – $169.99 (Reg. $199.99)
- Sphero Star Wars BB-9E App-Enabled Droid – $169.99 (Reg.$199.99)
