Cortana now has access to Google Calendar

Dec 11, 2017

Cortana running on an Android smartphone

“Hey Cortana, what’s on my Google Calendar?”

Cortana, Microsoft’s digital assistant, can now access data from a user’s Google Calendar. Now, Windows 10 users can easily access appointments and reminders across multiple Google calendars on their Windows laptops.

It also means that Cortana-based voice-enabled devices such as laptops and tablets can be used to access calendar information.

Android and iOS devices that can connect with Cortana will also have access to Google Calendars if connected with a Gmail account.

Access to Cortana on Windows 10 PCs is now rolling out. Users can access it in the connected accounts within the Cortana’s notebook setting. Users have to connect their Gmail accounts to access specific Google calendars.

Source: The Verge

