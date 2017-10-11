News
PREVIOUS|

Microsoft was working on a nearly bezel-less Windows phone back in 2014

Oct 11, 2017

11:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Microsoft store

It seems Microsoft was working on a bezel-less smartphone before Samsung, Google and Apple, all the way back in 2014, according to a new report.

The Microsoft Lumia 435 was destined to be one of the industry’s first bezel-less smartphones, however, when that 4-inch Windows-powered device was officially released, it didn’t look like the image below.

Lumia 435 all screen prototype

The device, which was given the in-development codename of Vela, was going to cost under $200 USD. Microsoft, however, scrapped the idea of a nearly bezel-less phone in late 2014 and went with the less memorable 435 design some of us likely remember.

Microsoft’s prototype  for the phone featured a 5-inch 1280 x 720 pixel resolution display, with a 5-megapixel rear-facing camera. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 200 processor, 4GB of storage and 1GB of RAM with a 1,800 mAh battery.

The thin top bezel had a speaker grill, while the lower bezel contained the smartphone’s front facing camera, similar to the Xiaomi Mi Mix devices.

Though this smartphone never made it to market, Windows Central — the source of this leak — gave the prototype a full review.

Source: Windows Central

Related Articles

News

Sep 20, 2017

9:04 PM EDT

Microsoft’s reported Andromeda OS is a modular platform that replaces old Windows 10 OS var...

News

May 10, 2017

11:04 AM EDT

Windows 10 reaches 500 million monthly active devices

News

Oct 9, 2017

8:55 AM EDT

Windows Phone is no longer a ‘focus’ for Microsoft, no plans for new hardware or feat...

News

Oct 11, 2017

8:56 AM EDT

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Fall Creators Update SDK to developers

Comments