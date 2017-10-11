Pornhub has enlisted an AI porn analyst to improve its search results

User-generated porn streaming platform PornHub has launched a new AI-powered model that utilizes computer vision technology to autonomously detect and identify adult performers by name.
The algorithm has so far recognized 10,000 porn actors by scanning and interpreting footage, according to Pornhub — so yes, this AI is sitting around, watching porn all day. In order to recognize content on the platform, Pornhub says it ran thousands of videos and photos through the AI in order for it to learn how to examine footage, and return names accurately.
The porn website says that in order to validate whether the tags and labels its AI are adding to videos are correct, its asking users to either upvote or downvote the descriptions that accompany videos. This will also help the AI’s algorithm get smarter over time, says Pornhub.
Along with identifying performers, the algorithm also has the ability to distinguish between porn categories. In total, the porn platforms plans to scan its entire five million video catalog through its new AI porn bot by the end of next year.
“Artificial intelligence has quickly reached a fever pitch, with many companies incorporating its capabilities to considerably expedite antiquated processes. And that’s exactly what we’re doing with the introduction of our AI model, which quickly scans videos using computer vision to instantaneously identify pornstars,” said Corey Price, vice president of Pornhub in a press release.
Price goes on to say that given the volume of videos added to Pornhub a day — a number that now amounts to 10,000 videos — enlisting the help of an AI analyst is important to the site’s ability to retrieve accurate and precise search results.
“Over the course of the past month alone, while we tested the model in beta, it was able to scan through 50,000 videos that have had pornstars added or removed on the video tags,” said Price.
