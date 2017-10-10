Google Canada has officially announced a brand new head of operations.
Sabrina Geremia, who took over from previous Google Canada head of operations Sam Sebastian on an interim basis, has been appointed to serve in the role in a full capacity.
Sebastian left Google Canada in July 2017, departing the company to become the president and CEO of Pelmorex Corp — the company that owns The Weather Network.
“I’m super excited to be doing this role for a number of reasons, but mostly just because of the stage that we are at and the moment Canada is having right now,” said Geremina in an exclusive interview with the Financial Post. “I’ve been in Canada now for 10 years and I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an exciting time in terms of everyone working together and having a shared vision of the future, and the ability for Google to really play a part in that.
Geremia has 22 years of international experience in marketing, public relations and sales. According to Reuters, Geremia has 10 years of experience at Google, having worked in various roles during her tenure with the American search giant.
The Financial Post also reports that Geremia is a board member with Ryerson University’s Digital Media Zone. She also sits on the City of Toronto’s innovation economy advisory council.
Source: Financial Post
