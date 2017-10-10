BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE for Samsung Knox is getting an upgrade

Samsung’s mobile enterprise security software, Knox, is getting an upgrade thanks to BlackBerry.
The Canadian mobile tech company is bringing its SecuVOICE and Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) platform to Samsung devices, including the Galaxy S7, S8, S8+, the Note 8, as well as the Galaxy Tab S2 and the Tab S3.
Samsung Knox already incorporates BlackBerry’s SecuSUITE of services, but Knox users will now be able to utilize SecuVOICE’s mobile voice and data communications services.
According to an October 10th, 2017 media release, the latest version of SecuVOICE “enables calls to be made in accordance with the SNS standard established by the German Federal Office for Information Security.”
SNS stands for ‘Sichere Netzübergreifende Sprachkommunikation,’ which roughly translates to secure cross-network voice communications.
The Federal Office for Information Security has been using BlackBerry’s SecuVOICE software “to secure its phone calls for years.”
Knox users will also be able to use BlackBerry’s UEM platform to control and manage their devices while also accessing BlackBerry’s suite of “secure productivity apps, as well as secure mobile app development and containerization.”
The Knox partnership with Samsung is part of an effort by BlackBerry to establish itself as a security-minded brand.
Earlier this year, in March 2017, BlackBerry recently announced plans to license its Secure operating system to device manufacturers. In August 2017, the company announced that Indian manufacturer Optiemus would be a Secure partner.
Source: MarketWired
