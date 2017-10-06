SanDisk announces new ‘Industrial’ SD cards that can survive Canadian winters

Flash memory manufacturer SanDisk has announced a new line of ‘Industrial’ SD cards.
Available in both SD and microSD formats, the company’s new flash memory is rated to operate without issues in temperatures between -25 degrees celsius and 85 degrees celsius, making them perfect for a country like Canada with its cold winters and high temperature variance. The Class 10 cards are also exceedingly fast, with read and write times that measure in at 50 MB/s and 80 MB/s, respectively.
SanDisk currently plans to offer Industrial line SD Cards with up to 64GB of storage, and microSD cards with up to 128GB of storage. The company will also release a XI version of its new SD card that can continue to operate in up to -40 degrees celsius weather.
According to SanDisk, the cards are designed for ‘demanding industrial applications.’ To that end, the company envisions the new SD cards being used in commercial surveillance cameras, drones, industrial IoT gateways, factory automation and other network equipment.
That said, it’s easy to see how adventure seekers could get a lot of use out of the cards as well.
