Google pop-up donut shop coming to Toronto to show off the Google Home Mini

Oct 5, 2017

7:01 AM EDT

Home Mini

Google has announced a new addition to its Home lineup, the Google Home Mini. This cost-effective smart speaker is set to arrive in Canada on October 18th and costs $79 CAD.

Google is opening a number of pop-up donut shops designed to advertise the new device, with one hitting Toronto on October 26th and 27th. The overall dimensions of the tiny standalone smart home assistant are 11.5cm x 11.5cm x 11.9cm.

Google donut

“Visit one of the 11 shop locations for your chance to take home either a brand-new Google Home Mini, or two delicious donuts. Sweet!,” writes Google on its official site

Source: Google

