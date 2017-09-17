TD’s customer app has the most monthly active users in Canada, according to a report from San Francisco-based mobile analytics company App Annie. The report also showed that TD’s banking app received the highest number of app downloads and the most average sessions per user.
App Annie further revealed that Canadians are spending more time using mobile banking apps, specifically the top five retail banking apps, than our friends south of the border.
App Annie uses data from app stores, publishers, advertisers, and end users to create its metrics, then analyzes its data with “advanced statistical modeling and machine learning.”
“Mobile continues to be our top channel for customer transactions, so we are very pleased that our commitment to delivering best-in-class mobile banking services is recognized,” says Rizwan Khalfan, executive vice president and chief digital and payments officer at TD, in a press statement.
“We’re thrilled to be ranked so highly on metrics that directly reflect what’s driving value for our customers. It’s great validation — and feedback — as we continue to focus on building experiences that enable our customers to bank when, where and how they want.”
Source: CNW
Comments
Pingback: TD’s banking app has the most monthly active users in Canada | Daily Update()