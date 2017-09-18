Poll: What is the optimal smartphone screen size?

News
Sep 18, 2017

7:15 AM EDT

6 comments

The bigger the better, correct?

A decade ago it used to be cool to have a phone with a small display. As time progressed, and devices became smart, manufacturers have created devices to engage and entertain the user. Displays have become incredibly crisp, immersive and large.

Smartphones now come with an HD display and bezel-less. Some owners can use their devices with one-hand while other use two. This all depends on the size of hands and the size of the display.

In our poll this week, we’re curious to understand what you think the optimal smartphone screen size? Under 5-inches? Above 6-inches? Under 4-inches?

Let us know!

Comments

  • Elky64

    Personally, we prefer anything in the 5″-5.5″ range. Too big then it becomes awkward especially where my job is concerned.

  • Mario Gaucher

    I answered 4.5-4.9 because I really like my iPhone 7… and I will not go back to a plus size iPhone.
    But that said, it has more to do with the size of the phone itself than the screen size… i will seriously consider the iPhone X because of the size that looks about right for me.

  • Ben

    Not as much a screen size question but more like a phone size really… The screen can be as big as it can be but when the phone hits over 6″ diagonal (frame that is) then it becomes annoying to operate one handed for me.
    So because of this I’d say 5.2″ or so, but the less bezel a phone has, the higher this number is . Example ; I have the standard Pixel, size is perfect for me. But obviously, screen to body ratio sucks so only 5″ screen.

  • thereasoner

    With the new slim bezel designs up to 6″ is fine now, otherwise I prefer close to 5″ with regular sized bezels.