The bigger the better, correct?
A decade ago it used to be cool to have a phone with a small display. As time progressed, and devices became smart, manufacturers have created devices to engage and entertain the user. Displays have become incredibly crisp, immersive and large.
Smartphones now come with an HD display and bezel-less. Some owners can use their devices with one-hand while other use two. This all depends on the size of hands and the size of the display.
In our poll this week, we’re curious to understand what you think the optimal smartphone screen size? Under 5-inches? Above 6-inches? Under 4-inches?
Let us know!
Comments
Pingback: Poll: What is the optimal smartphone screen size? | Daily Update()
Pingback: Encuesta: ¿Cuál es la mejor smartphone de tamaño de pantalla? – High Tech Newz()