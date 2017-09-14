The rumoured forthcoming Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II headphones will be among the first to feature Google Assistant, according to 9to5Google.
The publication states that it obtained Bose documentation that proves the QuietComfort 35 II wireless over-the-ear headphones will feature the AI, making it one of the headsets that Google is rumoured to be working under the project name ‘Bisto.’
Packaging for the new Bose headphones has since been leaked on Reddit, showing copy that states “Google Assistant Built In.”
The copy further states: “With your Google Assistant built in, you can control music, send & receive texts, and get answers using just your voice. Just press and hold the Action button, and start talking.”
The ‘Action’ button is situated on the left headphone, and was previously unearthed in a teardown of the Google app done by 9to5Google, which showed that users press and hold the button to give a command and hear notifications.
The publication also notes that the headphones will come in black and silver colour variants, have “adjustable noise cancellation,” a “noise-rejecting dual microphone” and 20-hour battery life. It’ll also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack, if user’s aren’t able to use the wireless function at any given time.
The official announcement of this partnership is likely to come at Google’s October 4th hardware event, alongside its new Pixel smartphones. 9to5Google expects the price to be around the same as its predecessor, which would put it at about $450 CAD.
Image credit: Bose newsletter, via The Verge
Source: 9to5Google
