News
PREVIOUS

Google briefly adds ‘headphones’ section to support website, fuelling ‘Bisto’ speculation

Sep 11, 2017

1:40 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Assistant

Over the weekend, Google added a new ‘Headphones’ page to its main support website. While the search giant quickly removed the section, it was enough to fuel additional speculation related to the company’s ‘Bisto’ efforts.

Google Help Support Page

Bisto, for those who haven’t been following along, is a new class of Bluetooth headphones. It’s believed the headphones will allow users to ask Assistant questions, issue it commands, as well as listen and reply to notifications.

The Headphones support page didn’t provide any new information about Bisto, but it does provide more evidence that Google plans to do something headphone related. Code found within Google Assistant also suggests a variety of OEMs will manufacture their own take on the platform.

Image courtesy of 9to5Google.

Source: 9to5Google Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

From BetaKit

Sep 7, 2017

6:58 AM EDT

CanCon Podcast Ep. 83: Who will win Google and Apple’s AR battle?

Business

Sep 7, 2017

10:41 AM EDT

Google might be eyeing HTC’s phone business

Features

Sep 7, 2017

3:00 AM EDT

Google launches all-in-one, personalized news feed in Canada

News

Aug 23, 2017

7:16 PM EDT

APK teardown reveals more about Bisto software for Google Assistant-enabled headphones

Comments