Google briefly adds ‘headphones’ section to support website, fuelling ‘Bisto’ speculation

Over the weekend, Google added a new ‘Headphones’ page to its main support website. While the search giant quickly removed the section, it was enough to fuel additional speculation related to the company’s ‘Bisto’ efforts.
Bisto, for those who haven’t been following along, is a new class of Bluetooth headphones. It’s believed the headphones will allow users to ask Assistant questions, issue it commands, as well as listen and reply to notifications.
The Headphones support page didn’t provide any new information about Bisto, but it does provide more evidence that Google plans to do something headphone related. Code found within Google Assistant also suggests a variety of OEMs will manufacture their own take on the platform.
