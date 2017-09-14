Some Fido customers are being offered a 6GB/$75 BYOD promo plan

Some Fido customers are being offered a 6GB bring-your-own-device Fido Pulse plan for $75 — a $10 discount from the regular $85 price.
The plan, offered to select customers via email, includes unlimited messaging, Canada-wide calling, Fido Roam and five free hours of data per month through the Data Bytes feature. It’s valid until September 30th for those who have eligible accounts.
The customer who shared their offer email with MobileSyrup currently has a $60 Fido Pulse BYOP plan with 2GB of data. The new plan offering is a boost in data and monthly price, but also provides significantly more data.
It’s possible the plan is partially in response to Freedom’s recent series of $40/6GB offerings, in order to guard against losing customers who are seeking more data.
To activate the plan, those eligible can do so online, over the phone or in-store.
Thanks for the tip, Ibor!
