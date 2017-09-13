iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus Canadian carrier 2-year pricing revealed

Apple unveiled its future yesterday.
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will be available to pre-order on September 15th, with both officially launching in Canada on September 22nd.
Both phones will be available in silver, gold and space grey colour options. The 64GB iPhone 8 starts at $929, while the 256GB variant costs $1,139. The 64GB iPhone 8 Plus has a base price of $1059, while the 256GB model will cost $1,269.
The new iPhone X will be available to pre-order on October 27th and will be available in Canada through several carriers and directly from Apple starting on November 3rd. As previously reported, the 64GB base model price is $1,319 and increases to $1,529 for the 256GB variant.
All above prices are for unlocked, no-term devices through Apple Canada.
Canadian carriers, such as Bell, Telus, SaskTel and Rogers have confirmed they will sell the iPhone X.
In addition, the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus will all be available across most carriers, including Videotron, Fido, Koodo, Virgin and BellMTS. Most carriers will reveal pricing on the pre-order date but Best Buy Canada has revealed the 2-year contract price for the two iPhone 8 models.
Here is what you can expect for each model. As usual, things could change before September 15th.
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB: $229.99
- Apple iPhone 8 256GB: $429.99
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 64GB: $359.99
- Apple iPhone 8 Plus 256GB: $559.99
This pricing reflects Rogers, Bell Telus, and Virgin Mobile. On Fido and Koodo Mobile, both devices are $200 more.
