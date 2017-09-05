American chip manufacturer Qualcomm’s newest chip is aimed at improving the safety of autonomous vehicles.
The Qualcomm Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) chip works by integrating information gathered directly from on-board sensors as well as cloud and network data. As a result, any vehicles equipped with the C-V2X chip effectively become constantly transmitting radios, sending and receiving vehicle, pedestrian, camera and other data to protect the passengers in the vehicle and the people around it.
According to Qualcomm, the C-V2X chip is “designed to offer the industry enhanced V2X capabilities, including extended communication range, improved reliability and [non-line-of-sight] performance to expand support for safety and autonomous driving use cases.”
Representatives from Ford, Audi, Groupe PSA — known for Peugeot, Opel, and Citroen — have all expressed their support for the new C-V2X chip.
“We welcome Qualcomm Technologies’ cellular-V2X product announcement, as the automotive industry and ecosystem work towards C-V2X implementation, and pave the path to 5G broadband and future operating services,” said Don Butler, the executive director of connected vehicle and services for Ford, in a September 5th, 2017 media release.
The new Qualcomm chip is also designed to work with both current-generation 4G wireless networks, as well as upcoming 5G networks, without the need for a SIM card.
“Qualcomm Technologies’ anticipated [C-V2X] chipset serves as a major milestone in paving the road for 5G and safer autonomous driving,” said Thomas Muller, head of electrics and electronics for Audi, in the same media release.
Source: Qualcomm
Comments
Pingback: Qualcomm’s latest chip is specifically designed for autonomous vehicles | Daily Update()
Pingback: Qualcomm de última chip está diseñado específicamente para vehículos autónomos – High Tech Newz()