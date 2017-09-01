Best Buy Labour Day sale discounts iPhone, Surface Pro 4 and more

Ahead of the long weekend, Best Buy has launched its annual Labour Day sale.
Several iPhone models, including the iPhone 6s and iPhone 7, are $0 on select two-year contracts with either Rogers or Fido. Other Apple products are also discounted via the retailer’s ongoing back-to-school sale, including the 8GB MacBook Air, which is down $200 CAD to $1,000.
If macOS isn’t your thing, Windows 10 PCs are also on sale, including Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4. Best Buy has the base Core m3 model priced at $799.95, a significant discount from the 2-in-1’s $1,049 normal starting price. On the lower end of the price spectrum, Best Buy has discounted a 15.6-inch HP laptop to a modest $300.
Other intriguing offers include $30 off the Google Home, making the smart home speaker $149.99; $60 off the UE Boom; and $30 off both the Fitbit Charge 2 and Fitbit Alta HR.
Visit Best Buy’s website to see all available deals. Note that some deals are only for four days (Friday to Monday), while others end on September 7th. If you see any other noteworthy deals, make sure to share them in the comments section.
