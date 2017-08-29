Canadian-developed puzzle game Planet of the Eyes releasing on PS4 and Xbox One on September 12

Toronto-based Cococucumber’s hit PC sci-fi puzzle game Planet of the Eyes is making its way on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 12th.
Described as “Limbo meets a bright alien planet,” Planet of the Eyes puts players in control of a lone robot as it journeys through a mysterious planet.
Planet of the Eyes was originally released on PCs in October 2015, making this the first time the game will become available on other platforms. The game was also a 2015 finalist for “Best Indie Game” at the now-defunct Canadian Video Game Awards.
As with the Steam version, Planet of the Eyes will cost $9.99 CAD when it releases on PS4 and Xbox One.
