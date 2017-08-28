You can download the Google Pixel’s Android Oreo launcher now

News
Aug 28, 2017

9:03 PM EDT

Google Pixel 3

Android users might still be waiting for their carriers and device manufacturers to push through an Android 8.0 Oreo update, but the operating system’s Pixel Launcher is available now.

GitHub user AmirZ — responsible for the original modified Pixel Launcher — has released a sequel, available for most Android devices through GitHub.

Just like the first modified Pixel Launcher, the Pixel Launcher 2.1 is built off of the Android Open Source Project’s Launcher3 — with certain modifications carried out by AmirZ.

The best part is that you don’t need to root or modify your phone in order to install the Pixel Launcher 2.1. All you have to do is download it.

Source: GitHub Via: Gadgets360

