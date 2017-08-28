Season two of One Mississippi to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 8th

Season two of One Mississippi premieres September 8th on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service.
The show features Tig Notaro, John Rothman and Noah Harpster, who reprise their roles as a family living in Mississippi. This season will feature new relationships, new beginnings and a new job opportunity for Tig. Amazon also announced two new series that will come to its service in the next few years.
First off, the six-episode series Fleabag will get a second season. Phoebe Waller-Bridge — who will be in the upcoming Han Solo standalone film — returns to Fleabag as its writer and star character. The second season will premiere in 2019 on Prime Video in more than 200 countries, including Canada.
“The first season of Fleabag introduced audiences to the brilliant and rebellious voice of Phoebe Waller-Bridge,” said Joe Lewis, head of comedy, drama and VR at Amazon Studios, in a statement. “She’s one of the best and most dynamic showrunners in TV today and we’re so excited to bring a new season of the smart and hilarious Fleabag to customers soon.”
This fall, Amazon will also start filming a new series starring Orlando Bloom, called Carnival Row. Carnival Row is a one-hour per episode fantasy noir series featuring Bloom who will play Rycroft Philostrate. Philostrate is a police inspector that is in the middle of a murder investigation of a faerie showgirl.
Carnival Row is set in a neo-Victorian city filled with mythical creatures who escaped from their war-torn homeland and have gathered in the city. Within the eight-episode series, tensions between citizens and immigrants grow tense as a string of unsolved murders slowly diminish the peace within the city. Carnival Row is also slated for 2019 release date.
