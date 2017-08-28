News
PREVIOUS|

Google launches new certified devices program to improve Android security

Aug 28, 2017

4:02 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Play Protect symbol on top of pixel device

Devices that utilize the Google Play Store and run Google first-party apps, such as Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Drive, have always required specific certification from Google.

Now, Google has announced via its India blog,  that the company is branding devices that meet specific requirements as ‘Certified Android devices.’ This new certification will sit beside the Google Play Protect branding featured on retail Android packaging.

Announced at Google I/O 2017, Google Play Protect is designed to make security on Android devices more transparent by telling users when apps are being scanned.

“Google provides certification for Android devices to make sure users receive secure and stable experiences. We work with manufacturers across the globe to run hundreds of compatibility tests that ensure devices adhere to the Android security and permissions model. These tests also verify that the Google apps pre-installed on devices are authentic, and that apps from the Play Store can work as intended,” writes Google in the blog post.

Though nothing appears to have changed regarding the certification process for Android devices, Google is now advertising this certification in order to make it easier for users to tell them apart from devices that attempt to copy Android.

Within the blog post, Google also announced that the Google Play Protect logo will be printed on the retail packing for Android smartphones and tablets. Google also released a list of OEMs and partners that will have certified devices.

Source: Google Blog India Via: 9to5Google

Related Articles

SyrupCast

Aug 25, 2017

3:01 PM EDT

SyrupCast Podcast Ep. 135: Note’s return won’t save you from Rogers’ rising prices

News

Aug 23, 2017

11:15 AM EDT

How the Galaxy Note 8 compares to the Note 7 and Note 5

News

Aug 25, 2017

5:22 PM EDT

Chrome is testing a setting for permanently muting websites

News

Aug 24, 2017

8:29 AM EDT

Google will reportedly announce the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL on October 5

Comments