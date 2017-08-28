Google launches new certified devices program to improve Android security

Devices that utilize the Google Play Store and run Google first-party apps, such as Google Calendar, Gmail and Google Drive, have always required specific certification from Google.
Now, Google has announced via its India blog, that the company is branding devices that meet specific requirements as ‘Certified Android devices.’ This new certification will sit beside the Google Play Protect branding featured on retail Android packaging.
Announced at Google I/O 2017, Google Play Protect is designed to make security on Android devices more transparent by telling users when apps are being scanned.
Though nothing appears to have changed regarding the certification process for Android devices, Google is now advertising this certification in order to make it easier for users to tell them apart from devices that attempt to copy Android.
Within the blog post, Google also announced that the Google Play Protect logo will be printed on the retail packing for Android smartphones and tablets. Google also released a list of OEMs and partners that will have certified devices.
Source: Google Blog India Via: 9to5Google
