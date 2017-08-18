Best Buy Mobile’s ‘Friends and Family Sale’ reduces iPhone 7 to $0 with trade-in

Best Buy Mobile’s recurring weekend-long ‘Friends and Family Sale’ is bumping the price of an on-contract 32GB iPhone 7 down to $0 with trade-in through Rogers, Bell and Telus.
Beginning August 18th and running until the 20th, customers can also get the most recent of Apple’s flagships without trading in an old phone for $49.99 CAD, which remains a discount from Bell and Telus’ current $100 pricing.
Rogers, on the other hand, is already offering the 32GB iPhone 7 for $0 down through its own channels.
Additionally, the iPhone 6S 32GB is $0 down on select plans through Rogers, Bell, Telus, Fido, Koodo and Virgin Mobile with a bonus $150 gift card from Best Buy.
The iPhone SE 32GB is also available for $0 down through Fido, Koodo and Virgin with a bonus $150 gift card, and the iPhone 6 32GB is $0 down through Telus and carries a $200 gift card.
On the Android side of things, the Samsung Galaxy S8 is $0 down at Rogers and Bell — though that’s not surprising given the handset is $o down at all the major carriers right now.
More interestingly, there’s the Google Pixel for $0 down through Telus, with an accompanying free Google Home — a $100 value. Currently, the device is priced at $150 direct from Telus.
The LG G6 is also available for $0 down with a $100 gift card through Fido and the Samsung Galaxy S7 is $0 down with a $200 gift card through Rogers, Bell, Telus and Koodo.
On top of all those handset deals, Best Buy Mobile is also offering up to 20 percent off OtterBox cases, 50 percent off select power banks and 25 percent of Zagg screen protectors.
