A version of the upcoming Xbox One and PlayStation 4 video game Middle Earth: Shadow of War is coming to smartphones, Warner Bros. Entertainment announced on Thursday.
Developed by IUGO Mobile Entertainment, the free-to-play title will be available on iOS and Android later this year. Warner Bros. describes the title as a real-time role playing game where players can build a team of champions that includes characters from Shadow of Mordor, Shadow of War and the Lord of the Rings movie trilogy by Peter Jackson.
You can watch the first trailer for the game below. Note, however, that the first half of the trailer reuses cutscene footage from the Xbox One and PS4 version of Shadow of War — actual gameplay footage starts at the 29 second mark.
Consumers who pre-register for the game via Shadow of War’s website will gain access to exclusive characters at launch.
Source: YouTube
Comments
Pingback: Middle Earth: Shadow of War is coming to smartphones | Daily Update()
Pingback: La Tierra media: Sombra de la Guerra está llegando a los smartphones – High Tech Newz()