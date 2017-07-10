Resources
How to get Google Home multi-user support in Canada

Jul 10, 2017

4:45 PM EDT

22 comments

Google Home

While Google Home launched in Canada a few weeks ago, support for one of the IoT device’s marquee features remains exclusive to the United States and the U.K.

It is, however, possible to gain access to Home’s multi-user feature in Canada, as long as you have an Android device and you’re willing to change Google Assistant’s language settings. These settings can be then switched back to Canadian English and support for multiple users will remain active (at least as far as I’ve been able to tell).

Google Home mute button

Over the last few days, a number of MobileSyrup readers have reached out to the site to let us know that they’ve received a notification within Google’s Home app stating that multi-user support is now available. We contacted Google Canada to clarify the situation and were told that multi-user support for Google Home is not yet officially available in Canada, but is likely coming at some point in the future.

After attempting to switch Google Assistant’s language from ‘Canadian English’ to ‘U.S. English’ with an iPhone 7 Plus over the course of a number of days, hoping that the update would somehow make its way to my device, it seems this trick only works on Android. In my particular case, I used a Google Pixel XL to activate Home’s multi-user feature.

To make things clear for those who aren’t familiar with the feature, multi-user support allows multiple users to speak to Google Home, with the device being able to tell the difference between each person talking. Google accomplishes this wizardry through a neural network that’s capable of detecting specific characteristics in a person’s voice.

Google Home behind painting

The setup process is simple and only requires the user to say “Ok, Google” and “Hey, Google” two times each. Multi-user support is also one of the few features, beyond Google Assistant, that separates Home from the Amazon Echo. For more information on Google Home, check out my review of Google’s voice-activated assistant.

Below are the steps you’ll need to take to get multi-user support up and running on a Canadian Google Home:

1. First, you need an Android device. Next, navigate to Google Assistant. On the Pixel XL, this is done by holding down on the centre dot on the phone’s homescreen (this will vary depending on what device you’re using).

Google Home screenshot

2. Next, press the blue icon in the top right corner to access Assistant’s settings. Now, press the three lines in the top right corner and select ‘Settings.’ You should now be on a screen that says ‘Personal Info,’ ‘Shared devices,’ and then, just ‘Devices.’ Listed under this heading should be your Google Home.

3. Select the tab where your Google Home is located and then select ‘Assistant Language.’ This is where you select ‘English (US).’

Google Home how-to

4. If you’ve done everything correctly, the next time you launch the Google Home app a blue banner should appear that says ‘multi-user is now available.’ The app will then walk you through the setup process for getting multi-user support up and running.

Note: If this doesn’t work for you, turn your phone off and try again. Some readers have reached out to let us know that this method of accessing multi-user support is not working for them, which leads me to believe that the server side update is perhaps linked to specific Android devices.

Did this trick work for you? Let us know in the comments section.

Comments

  • Nate Best

    Didn’t work for me. 🙁

    • Thanks for letting us know. What Android device were you using?

    • Nate Best

      Note 5. I even restarted the phone after changing the language setting and that didn’t make a difference either. I’ve also noticed I haven’t been able to set up purchasing or calling/texting yet.

  • Blair Collins

    Worked for me 🙂

  • Civuck

    Nope.

  • Didn’t work for me on my galaxy s8+

  • Jonathan Michienzi

    If you’ve got an iPhone, you can activate multi user by changing the region under settings to US, then opening the Google home app. At least, that worked for me on a Google home I bought in the the states and am using in Canada!

    • Interesting. That’s what I was trying for a number of weeks, but it didn’t work for me.

    • Jonathan Michienzi

      Strange. I used an old gen 2 iPad. Also had my settings set to English US for my Google Assistant. I talked too some people on forums and they were able to do the same.

    • Lorie Gee

      Worked for me! Thanks!

  • Eluder

    Nope, and using two GH’s that I got from the US late last year.
    Android device is a Galaxy S8.

  • RedMosquito

    Worked on my S7 and my sons S6, but could not add a third user with my other sons Huawei P8 Lite.

  • Mark

    Worked on my S7 Edge and my wife’s S7 Edge using a Google Home we picked up in the US earlier this year.

  • Sergey D

    Didn’t work.
    I have Oneplus 3 and my wife has LG G4.
    Home from US and i had it setup to us english from the start

  • President_Kang

    No luck on Pixel XL. Tried rebooting the GH as well between attempts to no avail.

  • Marshall Davidson

    Bought my Home in the U.S. when they first launched and have had this feature available for at least a couple months now.

  • Wyatt

    Didn’t work on my S8+ with a GH bought in the states last Nov.Perhaps because country code is listed as US??

  • Justin Kerr

    No luck here with a Oneplus One or Samsung S6. Google home was bought at launch from BB here in Canada.

  • rookie8155

    Today, I was able to enable multi-user accounts feature on my Google Home. I have iphone 6 plus.
    All I did was changed iphone region and language to US. It enabled the feature. And off course Google Home language was also set to US English. You have ask GH to tell you temperature in Celsius.

