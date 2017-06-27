News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 5 now available to order online without special code

Jun 27, 2017

8:35 AM EDT

7 comments

OnePlus 5

If you didn’t manage to snag the OnePlus 5 during its initial pre-sale (a special code was required that the company only shared during its launch event live stream), the phone is now available to purchase online without any ifs, ands, or buts.

The base model ‘slate gray’ OP5 starts at $649 and includes 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The $719 ‘midnight black’ model, meanwhile, features double the internal storage and 8GB of RAM. Every order includes free shipping. OnePlus promises to ship the slate gray model immediately, while it says it will currently take it 18 days after an order to get the midnight black model out to customers.

MobileSyrup will post its review of the OnePlus 5 later this week.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

News

Aug 7, 2017

12:30 PM EDT

OnePlus launches ‘limited edition’ Soft Gold OnePlus 5 for $649 CAD

News

Sep 29, 2017

8:32 AM EDT

OnePlus updates OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T to OxygenOS 4.5.0

News

Aug 30, 2017

8:54 AM EDT

OxygenOS 4.5.10 helps improve the OnePlus 5’s photo and video capture capabilities

News

Sep 12, 2017

11:59 AM EDT

OnePlus may launch a special edition OnePlus 5

Comments

  • Omar

    It’s too bad there’s no 128GB with 6GB of RAM.

  • That Guy

    Who is ordering this junk anyway??

  • samsvoc

    I passed on the 5 and bought the HTC U11 instead.

    • Mark

      How do you like your HTC U11 and which color did you choose?

    • samsvoc

      It’s on back order. Won’t ship for another 2 to 4 weeks and the Spigen case I bought, is slated to arrive in 2 weeks. Sucks I have to wait sooooo long.

      After reading and watching numerous reviews, the HTC was the clear winner for me and I got the smokin Sapphire Blue.

  • canucks4life

    My beta device oops I mean pre-sale phone will be delivered today and absolutely mortified to unbox given the amount of bugs reported.

  • Pingback: jocuri friv()