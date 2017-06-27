News
PREVIOUS|

BlackBerry is reportedly working on two new devices codenamed ‘Krypton’ and ‘Juno’

Jun 27, 2017

9:11 AM EDT

15 comments

BlackBerry Mobile KEYone

BlackBerry Mobile is developing two new devices codenamed Krypton and Juno, according to superstar leaker Evan Blass.

Blass doesn’t go on to provide any additional information about the two upcoming devices, and Juno and Krypton don’t give us too much to go on other than the fact that BlackBerry Mobile is at least somewhat consistent with its codenames.

Before launch, the KEYone was codenamed Mercury. Mercury is the Roman god of commerce. Juno, meanwhile, wife of Jupiter, is one of the main goddesses of the Roman pantheon.

Krypton, not to be confused with Kryptonite, the fictional material that does great harm to Superman, is one of six noble gasses that features very low chemical reactivity. Like the other noble gases, krypton is often used in tube lighting.

If you had to take a guess, what kind of smartphones do you think Juno and Krypton will turn into by launch?

Source: Evan Blass

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

2:05 PM EDT

BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition launching in Canada ‘later this month’

News

Jul 10, 2017

8:33 AM EDT

New BlackBerry KEYone units with stronger screen adhesive now shipping to carriers and retailers

News

Sep 21, 2017

8:50 AM EDT

BlackBerry Mobile ‘Krypton’ potentially appears in first leaked images

News

Sep 21, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

BlackBerry partners with Delphi to work on systems for self-driving vehicles

Comments

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Mercury can also refer to the liquid at room temperature metal element, which seems to fit more with the earlier theme.

  • Jason

    Do you think these may finally be some mid priced mid range phones?

  • Graham Fluet

    Idunno. I’d expect an updated version of the DTEKs, possibly with a cheaper model. I can’t see anything I’d prefer over my DTEK50 tbh.

    • Ken Hagen

      If they had put the paratech antenna in the dtek 50 I would probably still have mine.

  • Poda

    BB10 on DTEK60 hardware. 🙂

    • Marshall Davidson

      TCL took a big chance launching a BB branded device and I highly doubt they’re going to take an even bigger risk launching a BB10 unit. That OS is completely and utterly dead. Get over it.

    • Poda

      You my friend, are in need for sarcasm detector. I got over bb alltogether long ago….who really cares what they are releaseing next

    • BBRTOSQNX

      Sadly still a better OS then all the ones on the market today with outsourced developed apps aside. Which makes BlackBerry OS the best house packaged OS.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Lol! good one.

  • One would hope for a high end KeyOne, with better CPU/memory, and led notification light thats actually noticeable, and a better screen glued on.

  • NYT®C™

    How about Krypton being the next high-end BB device with a keyboard that integrates a virtual display of the Google buttons rather than having be seen on the surface of a Blackberry device? Take the snap-dragon from the PP or Sony, and you might have a really interesting Blackberry. Would be nice…I suppose?

  • Rimtu Kahn

    Priv 2 and KeyTwo

  • Waleeed Aly

    The Krapton will be the phone for Supper Man, yes?

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Juno this will fail also.

  • Pingback: friv 1()