BlackBerry is reportedly working on two new devices codenamed ‘Krypton’ and ‘Juno’

BlackBerry Mobile is developing two new devices codenamed Krypton and Juno, according to superstar leaker Evan Blass.
Blass doesn’t go on to provide any additional information about the two upcoming devices, and Juno and Krypton don’t give us too much to go on other than the fact that BlackBerry Mobile is at least somewhat consistent with its codenames.
The next two BlackBerries are codenamed Krypton and Juno.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 27, 2017
Before launch, the KEYone was codenamed Mercury. Mercury is the Roman god of commerce. Juno, meanwhile, wife of Jupiter, is one of the main goddesses of the Roman pantheon.
Krypton, not to be confused with Kryptonite, the fictional material that does great harm to Superman, is one of six noble gasses that features very low chemical reactivity. Like the other noble gases, krypton is often used in tube lighting.
If you had to take a guess, what kind of smartphones do you think Juno and Krypton will turn into by launch?
Source: Evan Blass
Comments
Pingback: friv 1()