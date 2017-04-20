News
Bell rolls out support for Quad Band LTE

Apr 20, 2017

9:28 AM EDT

11 comments

Ahead of the official Canadian launch of the Galaxy S8, Bell today announced that its LTE Advanced network now supports both four-carrier aggregation and 256 QAM, allowing for theoretical data speeds of up to 750 Megabits per second.

The company claims it’s the first carrier in North America to implement both technologies. In practice, Bell says subscribers with compatible devices can expect to see mobile data speeds that average out between 22 and 174 Mbps.

For the time being, only two devices currently have the potential to support both Quad Band LTE and 256 quadrature amplitude modulation: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The caveat is that both smartphones need a software update before they’re able to take advantage of the two new networking technologies, which Bell says it will deliver to S8 units on its network “in the coming months.” However, once the update is pushed to the S8, it will automatically take advantage of the networking technologies.

Once additional Snapdragon 835 devices make their way to Canada and Bell specifically, more Canadians will be able to take advantage of the company’s high-speed LTE network.

Comments

  • Yay! You can burn through your 5GB of data in record time!

    • Rob Raymond

      Under a minute!

    • Alex

      43199 minutes to go before i can use data again, =_=

  • Techguru86

    No need for faster data if you don’t have access to THE BETTER PLANS to use it

  • Lulzon

    Offtopic: Anyone know when Bell is releasing Fibe TV as a standalone service? They announced it would be within Q1 of 2017…

    • JoMore

      I know in store they can do it now, but they really push for the bundle with internet.

    • Lulzon

      Thank-you!!! You are right, I went into a Bell store and asked, they said it was brand new to them, but they could do it.

      Here are some notes if anyone is reading this:

      They don’t require an internet connection, they still set you up with a Bell Fibe internet connection and modem, but they don’t charge you for it. It does show up as a credit on the billing. Edit: The internet connection is strictly for use by the Bell Fibe TV obviously.

      The pricing didn’t change.

      I got the bundled savings, which is obviously a mistake, but the Rep said they’re probably still ironing out the wrinkles of standalone TV.

      This is another mistake, but they also waived the $50 installation fee because it looked like I was ordering two services.

      I was surprised that they were able to cancel my Rogers for me. Installation has been scheduled for tomorrow.

  • Ipse

    Give me UNLIMITED 3G data (I get 12-15Mbps) instead of 1Gbps LTE. Sheesh…first world problems, I know.

    • Leif Shantz

      Agreed, with this atrocious speed, you could blow though your 5 GB data cap within 1 minute.
      Give us bigger data caps before investing in XXX Gbps otherwise it’s useless for your customers if they are paying $200+ for a good amount of data.

  • john smith

    rogers?

