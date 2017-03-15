Virgin Mobile releases the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

While the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to be unveiled on March 29th at a press conference in New York City, Virgin Mobile will be adding the 2016 flagship device to its lineup at the end of the month.
According to sources, Virgin is set to launch the dual-curved Galaxy S7 Edge on March 28th. Pricing is not yet listed but we will update the article when we learn more. Competing carriers in Canada are currently selling the S7 Edge for $0 on contract or $899 no-term.
The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water resistance certified and an Exynos 8890 Octa processor.
Update: Virgin has officially released the Galaxy S7 edge and the cost is $199.99 on a 2-year contract or $899.99 no-term
Comments
Pingback: orospu()