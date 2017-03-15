News
PREVIOUS|

Virgin Mobile releases the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Mar 15, 2017

5:21 PM EDT

10 comments

S7 Edge

While the new Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are expected to be unveiled on March 29th at a press conference in New York City, Virgin Mobile will be adding the 2016 flagship device to its lineup at the end of the month.

According to sources, Virgin is set to launch the dual-curved Galaxy S7 Edge on March 28th. Pricing is not yet listed but we will update the article when we learn more. Competing carriers in Canada are currently selling the S7 Edge for $0 on contract or $899 no-term.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge features a 5.5-inch AMOLED display, 32GB of internal storage, 12-megapixel rear camera, 4GB of RAM, IP68 water resistance certified and an Exynos 8890 Octa processor.

Update: Virgin has officially released the Galaxy S7 edge and the cost is $199.99 on a 2-year contract or $899.99 no-term

Related Articles

Resources

Aug 23, 2017

5:21 PM EDT

Fido, Virgin and Koodo offer $49/6GB BYOD plans in Quebec

News

Sep 22, 2017

5:29 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile and Fido offer $45/4GB Alberta-only promo plans

News

Sep 18, 2017

8:03 PM EDT

Samsung Galaxy S9 may have a 1,000 fps camera

News

Jul 19, 2017

1:10 PM EDT

Virgin Mobile shortens ‘pay by’ and pre-authorized credit charging dates

Comments

  • Surveillance

    I had one. Loved everything BUT the edge screen.

    • will

      What do you have now?

    • Surveillance

      I now have the iPhone 7

  • Roger

    My wife got one a month ago and the dual curved edge screen is not as bad as I thought it would be. And with a case on, it’s easier to grab off a flat surface. However, the camera lense cracked within two weeks, without getting dropped and Samsung isn’t willing to pay for the repair. They denied their design defect even with all those reports of camera lense breaking/shattering without impact. I’m not sure if I can trust Samsung enough to buy one of their phones again. I might jump ship and get an OPO or LG phone for my replacement.

    • h2oflyer

      It’s not the design….Their manufacturing has gotten sloppy. There were no similar problems early in the release.

    • Roger

      So it gets worse instead of better? People had these issues since the summer, so I am not sure about that.

    • Garrett Cooper

      The LG G5 had these issues as well though. I’ve had issues with Samsung phones in the past, but camera lenses breaking randomly aren’t isolated to only them sadly.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    This is probably Bell just offloading current stock to Virgin to get rid of them.

  • Nino Bonifacio

    Bell is just clearing warehouse stock of s7 edge to give way for incoming s8

  • Pingback: orospu()