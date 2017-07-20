Apple Clips app now features Disney and Pixar characters and graphics

Apple has announced that its video creating Clips app now includes Disney and Pixar-themed creative tools.
As part of a new update, users can add overlays of classic Disney characters to their videos, such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck. Pixar is also represented with overlays from Toy Story and Inside Out, so users can also include characters like Woody or Joy. Finally, Apple says new Disney-designed posters can be added to videos as “playful title cards.”
Apple has also designed and added 10 new Apple overlays and 12 posters that feature “dramatic graphics, beautifully rendered backgrounds and customizable animated text.” With these new features, users can add anything from glistening water and slow-motion to billowing smoke and 3-D pop-up art.
Clips can be downloaded here.
Image credit: Disney
Source: Apple
Comments