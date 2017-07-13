News
Jul 13, 2017

4:16 PM EDT

The Montreal Transit Corporation (STM) and its partners Telus, Bell, Rogers and Vidéotron, have announced that 50 percent of Montreal’s subway stations now have mobile network connectivity, after adding Acadie station.

Exactly 34 out of Montreal’s total 68 stations can now access 3G, 4G and 4G LTE network connectivity.

Subway travellers now have full mobile connectivity between Côté-Virtu and Mont-Royal on the orange line, from Beaudry to Lionel-Groulx on the green line, and Snowdown to Acadie on the blue line. Moreover the entirety of the yellow line offers mobile connectivity as well.

For the second half of 2017 there will be a focus on the stations north of Mont-Royal, as well as the blue line towards Jean-Talon. In early 2018 the STM and its partners will also provide connectivity to north of Jean-Talon on the orange line.

4G LTE connectivity is available within the train, in the tunnels and the stations, allowing devices to browse the web, watch videos and listen to live music. Additionally, data connectivity will allow for customers to check bus timetables and other online tools provided by the STM.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Source: The Montreal Transit Corporation

